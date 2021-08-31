Forecast - Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s

LANSING, Mich. — Most of this week will feature very comfortable, pleasant weather with seasonable temperatures and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Most of this week also appears dry with no real rain chance arriving until this weekend. Get outside and enjoy this weather!

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and the chance for a shower. Highs in the upper 70s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook