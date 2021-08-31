Watch
Forecast - Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s

The humidity will slowly exit mid-Michigan this evening, setting up for a crisp and cool week ahead. Most of this week will feature very comfortable, pleasant weather with seasonable temperatures and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Posted at 10:45 PM, Aug 30, 2021
LANSING, Mich. — Most of this week will feature very comfortable, pleasant weather with seasonable temperatures and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Most of this week also appears dry with no real rain chance arriving until this weekend. Get outside and enjoy this weather!

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and the chance for a shower. Highs in the upper 70s.

