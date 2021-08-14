Watch
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and comfortable

items.[0].videoTitle
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and comfortable. Highs around 80.
Posted at 11:54 PM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 23:54:10-04

LANSING, Mich. — Saturday brings us an abundance of sunshine that looks good for any of those outdoor activities. But hey, we are still in August. It's still summertime in mid-Michigan where plenty of sunscreen is needed not only tomorrow but into Sunday as well.

Daytime highs in the upper 70s to around 80. I really think we're looking at a pretty similar forecast here from Saturday right through Monday. Tuesday's a little warmer and a little more humid and we will start to attract the potential for at least some thunderstorms here by the middle and end of next week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and comfortable. Highs around 80.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs near 80.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!