Forecast: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and comfortable

LANSING, Mich. — Saturday brings us an abundance of sunshine that looks good for any of those outdoor activities. But hey, we are still in August. It's still summertime in mid-Michigan where plenty of sunscreen is needed not only tomorrow but into Sunday as well.

Daytime highs in the upper 70s to around 80. I really think we're looking at a pretty similar forecast here from Saturday right through Monday. Tuesday's a little warmer and a little more humid and we will start to attract the potential for at least some thunderstorms here by the middle and end of next week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and comfortable. Highs around 80.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs near 80.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid-80s.

