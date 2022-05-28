Forecast: Mostly sunny skies and pleasant

LANSING, Mich. — Sunshine returns to West Michigan today! Aside from a stray possible shower/storm this evening or overnight into early Sunday morning, your Memorial Day Weekend will feature plenty of sun! The forecast of mostly sunny skies extends into Tuesday along with hot temperatures for this time of year. Sunday through Tuesday will have high temperatures in the low to upper 80s. Some locations will push 90! Drink plenty of water this weekend, don't forget your sunscreen, and soak up the beautiful holiday weekend weather.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer. Stray shower/storm possible this evening/overnight, mainly from Grand Rapids northward. Highs in the low/mid 70s. Winds becoming southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Chance of a shower/storm early, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. A little breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds south at 10 to 15 mph.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hot. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, continued hot. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

