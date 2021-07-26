Forecast - Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90

LANSING, Mich. — Monday looks like a repeat of Sunday with abundant sunshine and common temps topping out in the upper 80s. Late Monday night into Tuesday will see a slight chance for a few showers and thunderstorms to graze areas mainly well north of I-96. Most of the region will experience rain-free conditions right on through Tuesday and most of Wednesday. A better chance for thunderstorms arrives later Wednesday evening as a more potent weather disturbance drops into the region from the northwest. Somewhat cooler weather looks to be on tap by next weekend.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90. West winds at 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a shower or storm possible mostly northward from Grand Rapids. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. West southwest winds at 5-15 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Showers and storms late in the evening. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
THURSDAY: Early morning showers and storms. Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-80s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the upper 70s.
