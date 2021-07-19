Forecast - Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-80s. Northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

LANSING, Mich. — Monday looks sunny and dry with highs in the mid-80s. On Tuesday, a cold front will drop in from the north and spark showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Following the passage of this front, it'll be slightly cooler and less humid for Wednesday. Just as quickly as the cooler air moves in, the warm air will be back on Thursday. Afternoon showers and storms will be possible on Thursday and then again at some point later Saturday or Sunday.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-80s. Northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and storms near and east of US-131. Highs in the low to mid-80s. West to northwest winds at 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North to northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.

