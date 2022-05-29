Forecast: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm

LANSING, Mich. — We expect mostly sunny, breezy, and warm conditions today with highs in the lower 80s. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES and a HIGH BEACH HAZARD RISK exists today from Grand Haven northward. Lake Michigan swimming is NOT advised due to rip current risks and structural currents, especially on south sides of piers. Our forecast of mostly sunny skies extends into Monday and Tuesday along with hot temperatures and increased humidity for this time of year. Sunday through Tuesday will have high temperatures in the low to mid, even upper 80s. Some locations will push 90! Drink plenty of water this weekend, don't forget your sunscreen, and soak up the beautiful holiday weekend weather! Our next chance of showers and storms will occur Tuesday evening/night and into Wednesday. For the latest forecast and immediate severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds south at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy, breezy, and mild. Lows in the mid/upper 60s. Winds south-southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hot. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Winds south-southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, continued hot. A chance for showers and storms to develop in the evening and overnight hours. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cooler. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

