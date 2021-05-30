Forecast - Mostly sunny and warmer

LANSING, Mich. — It is going to be a cold and frosty night with lows in the 30s across much of the region. A Frost Advisory is in place for Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun and Jackson Counties to the north. If you have any sensitive vegetation, be sure to cover it up tonight. Sunday's temps will be about 5 - 7 degrees warmer than what we had today, reaching around 70 in many spots. The wind will be very light during the day, although it will turn onshore at the lake during the afternoon. Memorial Day looks to be partly cloudy with highs in the middle 70s. The next chance for rain will likely hold off until at least the middle and end of the workweek.

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wind becomes calm.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower to middle 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and a chance for showers. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 70s,

