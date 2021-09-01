Forecast - Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s

LANSING, Mich. — With high pressure in control; days this week will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with low humidity levels. Temps will top out in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees most days through Friday and overnight lows will generally be in the mid 50s. Friday night into early Saturday a front will work it's way into the region and we may have to contend with some showers - but at this point, I'm not seeing much in the way of heavy, widespread rain. It looks like there will be a fair amount of dry hours for the upcoming Labor Day Weekend. Have a great week!

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for a shower. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 80 degrees.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook