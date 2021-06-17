Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant

LANSING, Mich. — Comfortably cool overnight with temps in the upper 40s and lower 50s throughout the region. Thursday is warmer with increasing afternoon clouds, but humidity levels will stay low. Thursday night, a batch of weakening showers and thunderstorms will attempt to reach West Michigan from the west, and then by Friday, we may see another round of showers and storms ahead of a cold front. Friday will be a warm and humid day with highs in the mid-80s. While the front is slow to clear the region, it does look as though most of the weekend is dry, although slightly more humid with highs in the 80s. Most of Father's Day on Sunday looks to stay dry although we'll watch Sunday evening closely for thunderstorm development . Sunday also marks the official First Day of Summer, arriving at 11:32 p.m.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Showers and storms possible after midnight. Some may be on the strong side. Highs in the mid-80s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly morning shower and storm chances, otherwise partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. A bit more humidity too with highs in the mid-80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY/FATHER'S DAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-80s. Showers and storms arrive overnight.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms. Highs top out near 80.

