Forecast: Mostly sunny and less humid

LANSING, Mich. — Mostly clear and turning quite comfortable tonight I am planning on turning off my air conditioner because I know dew points are dropping from the 70s into the 50s. Of course, that is a much more comfortable air mass.

In fact, they feel just a little bit on the cool side as you step out early tomorrow morning if for no other reason than it's been so warm and so humid to start most days this week tomorrow it is not going to be humid daytime high temperatures actually a few degrees below average for this time of year topping out in the mid-70s, but it's not going to be a cold day.

The upper 70s on Saturday, I think there is a chance for a late day shower or thunderstorm. It's not going to be raining though, all day. Just keep in mind there is that chance as the day wears on Sunday.

We're going to hold the mid to upper 70s for most of next week, perhaps right around 80 degrees here by later Wednesday into Thursday. But we are going to keep those humidity levels relatively low.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and less humid. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds north-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance for showers and thunderstorms later in the day with a brief rise in humidity. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Lingering morning showers, then partly cloudy and comfortable. Highs in the middle 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Highs in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the middle 70s.

