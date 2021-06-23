Forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid-70s

LANSING, Mich. — A disturbance will move across the area Wednesday, allowing for a few showers, but it won't be raining everywhere, all day long. Thursday is the warmest day of the week with highs in the 80s. By evening, showers and a few storms will be possible. I believe the heaviest of our rain will overspread the area on Friday as a front becomes stationary overhead. Saturday is also looking quite soggy and some spots may be measuring rainfall in inches by the time we get to the end of the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid-70s. Winds south at 10 to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low/mid-80s. Evening showers and storms, especially near and west of 131.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid-70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid-70s.

