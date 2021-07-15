Forecast - Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms

LANSING, Mich. — There will be another chance for weakening thunderstorms early tomorrow morning (pre-dawn) as temps hold near 70 and humidity remains very high. Thursday afternoon storms will develop again, just ahead of the front. Exactly where these develop and how strong they are is highly dependent on the way storms trend tonight. However, locations southeast of Grand Rapids likely stand the best threat to see stronger storms. By Friday, the threat for severe weather is over, but wet weather will try to linger as an area of low pressure moves along the slow-moving front. At this point the weekend still looks dry and less humid.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Some storms during the afternoon may approach severe criteria with the biggest threat being wind gusts to 58 mph or higher. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain likely for locations south of I-96, scattered showers farther north. Highs in the mid-70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

