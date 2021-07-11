Forecast: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain. Highs in the low 70s.

LANSING, Mich. — It'll be a soggy end to the weekend with periods of rain in the forecast for Sunday, along with cooler temps as highs struggle to get too much above 70. Monday and Tuesday will feature a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms as a warmer and more humid air mass pushes into the region. As one storm system departs and another approaches, most of Wednesday will likely stay dry before a renewed chance at wet weather arrives Thursday.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain. Highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for scattered showers and storms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for scattered showers and storms. Humid still with highs near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for scattered showers and storms. Humid still with highs in the low 80s.

