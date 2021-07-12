Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers possible. Highs in the upper 70's

LANSING, Mich. — Most of Monday likely turns out similar to Sunday with mainly rain-free conditions and just spotty sprinkles or a light shower. Tuesday brings a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms as a warmer and more humid air mass pushes into the region along with the passage of an upper-level disturbance. As one storm system departs and another approaches, most of Wednesday will likely stay dry before a renewed chance at wet weather arrives Thursday. Skies look much drier by next weekend, with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

TOMORROW/MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers possible. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or a thunderstorm mainly late evening and overnight. Lows in the middle 60s. Light east to southeast winds.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for scattered showers and storms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for scattered showers and storms. Humid still with highs in the low to mid-80s.

