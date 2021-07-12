Watch
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers possible. Highs in the upper 70's

items.[0].videoTitle
Most of Monday likely turns out similar to Sunday with mainly rain-free conditions and just spotty sprinkles or a light shower. More humid with highs in the upper 70s
Posted at 10:48 PM, Jul 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-11 22:48:23-04

LANSING, Mich. — Most of Monday likely turns out similar to Sunday with mainly rain-free conditions and just spotty sprinkles or a light shower. Tuesday brings a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms as a warmer and more humid air mass pushes into the region along with the passage of an upper-level disturbance. As one storm system departs and another approaches, most of Wednesday will likely stay dry before a renewed chance at wet weather arrives Thursday. Skies look much drier by next weekend, with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

TOMORROW/MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers possible. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or a thunderstorm mainly late evening and overnight. Lows in the middle 60s. Light east to southeast winds.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for scattered showers and storms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for scattered showers and storms. Humid still with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Submit Your Photos Here