Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms during the early morning. Highs near 70 degrees.

LANSING, Mich. — Showers & storms will exit the region around daybreak Monday and most of Monday thereafter will be rain-free. By Monday night it is dry, clear, and cool with lows expected to drop into the 40s. With the cold air aloft, there will be a fair amount of cloud development on Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures only reach the upper 60s to lower 70s. Temperatures quickly trend up by the end of the workweek.

Also...Summer arrives (officially) at 11:32 p.m. Sunday night. It marks the longest day of the year with more than 15 hours and 20 minutes of daylight. This might be the best gift for dad, seeing that Sunday is Father's Day!

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms during the early morning. Highs near 70 degrees.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and cool with highs near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. An afternoon sprinkle/shower possible. Highs in the mid-70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid-80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid-70s.

