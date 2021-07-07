Forecast - Mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers and storms

LANSING, Mich. — A few storms could have some gusty winds. Wednesday brings us a better chance for wet weather as a front to our west pushes through the area. While temps will be down a bit tomorrow, it'll stay uncomfortably humid. Thursday all that's left are a few lingering showers. As drier air pushes in, the humidity will fall during the afternoon and the clouds will try to break up. Friday and Saturday look mainly dry. Sunday may turn wet as a warm front moves north across Lower Michigan.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs near 80. Variable winds at 5 - 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Chance of lingering showers in the early morning. Slowly decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid-70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance for showers and storms during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

