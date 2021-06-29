Forecast - Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Chance of storms. Highs near 80.

LANSING, Mich. — A marginal risk for storms continues Tuesday across mid-Michigan. Occasional showers and thunderstorms stay in the forecast thereafter through Thursday. The question is whether we dry things out around here for Friday and through the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Some indications keep the chance for a shower or storm with us while others indicate a drier regime. Stay tuned to the forecast over the next few days with updates.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny with a few showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 80. Winds southwest/west at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers early. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook