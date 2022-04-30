Forecast: Mostly cloudy, breezy, chance showers

LANSING, Mich. — This weekend features high temperatures in the lower 60s, with the chance of rain showers today into Sunday morning. A few stray showers or sprinkles are possible during the day, otherwise the majority of showers and storms are expected to arrive in the evening. Some thunderstorms could be on the strong to approaching severe side this evening south/west of Grand Rapids, where there is currently a MARGINAL risk for severe weather...a line from Holland to Kalamazoo to the southwest. Damaging wind gusts are the primary concern around 55 to 60 mph. Temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 50s to lower 60s next week. The normal or average high temperature is now 64 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance of a few light showers/sprinkles during the day, otherwise rain/storms become more likely this evening. Highs around 60. Winds east-southeast at 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35/40.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds east/southeast at 10 to 20 mph.

Storms Possible This Evening

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers possible mostly in the morning hours. Breezy too. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 60 degrees.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with showers and storms possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

