Forecast: Morning flurries with a dry afternoon

LANSING, Mich. — Light snow showers remain this early morning due to a passing weak disturbance from last night. Locations along and west of U.S. 131 are waking up to light snow accumulations, ranging between 1" to 3" due to the passing system. Parts of Allegan and Van Buren counties could be waking up to isolated higher totals. Take your time while traveling, as roads are slick in spots.

Skies become partly cloudy and dry this afternoon, before a few flurries return once again later this evening and Sunday as another weak system passes to our north in Canada. The best chance at seeing light snow showers on Sunday will be in the evening and overnight hours. High temperatures climb to near 30 degrees on Sunday. Temperatures eventually moderate next week as numbers climb back into the low/mid 30s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for updates on this upcoming week's forecast.

TODAY: A few morning flurries. Partly cloudy to partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the low/mid 20s. Winds southeast/south at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, with a few flurries possible. Lows in the teens.

TOMORROW / SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with light snow shower/flurry chances in the evening and overnight. Highs in the upper 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle to upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook