Forecast: Light showers possible

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight rain develops for some areas. While most of this will be in the liquid form, there could be some wet snowflakes that mix in on the northern fringes of the precipitation shield. The heaviest of the rain will be near and south of I-94 where .50" of rain is possible. Amounts will rapidly trend downward as you go north. The wind will ramp up late tonight and become gusty by sunrise. Expect sustained winds in the 20-30 mph range Thursday with some gusts to 40 or 45. As this system pulls east on Thursday afternoon, drier weather will move in from north to south and the sky will rapidly clear, leading to cold temps Thursday night. Friday, high pressure will be solidifying itself across the region leading to an abundance of sunshine that continues into this upcoming weekend. Temperatures will gradually warm from the 40s Friday, to the 60s by Sunday. Normal highs have us in the mid 40s this time of year. It looks to stay dry through at least next Tuesday.

Spring officially arrives Saturday at 5:37 A.M.!

TONIGHT: Thickening clouds and light rain showers develop. Becoming windy overnight. Northeast winds at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers mainly along and south of I-96. Some snow may mix in before this system departs, but little to no accumulation is expected. Highs in the low/middle 40s. Northeast winds at 15 to 30 mph, gusting to 40/45 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the middle 40s.

SATURDAY: Sunny and warmer! Highs in the low/mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Sunny and warmer! Highs in the lower 60s.

