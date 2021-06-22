Forecast - Isolated showers and highs in the upper 60's to lower 70's

LANSING, Mich. — With the cold air aloft, there will be a fair amount of cloud development on Tuesday afternoon and the possibility of an afternoon isolated shower cropping up. High temperatures only reach the upper 60s to lower 70s. Temperatures quickly trend up by the end of the workweek briefly into the mid-80s. Our next best chance of widespread showers/storms occurs on Friday. Just a reminder, summer arrived (officially) at 11:32 p.m. Sunday night. It marks the longest day of the year with more than 15 hours and 20 minutes of daylight. That means the daylight hours gradually begin to get shorter from now until the winter solstice in December.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and cool with highs near 70. Chance of afternoon isolated shower. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. An afternoon sprinkle/shower possible. Highs in the mid-70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low/mid-80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid-70s.

SATURDAY: Isolated showers in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook