Forecast - Highs near 90 with heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100

LANSING, Mich. — Highs Saturday will top out near 90, but with dew points holding in the mid-70s, our heat index will soar to near 100. A Heat Advisory is posted from 2-8 p.m. Saturday. Most of the weekend is going to be dry until late Sunday afternoon and night when a cold front will push in from the northwest. That brings a chance for thunderstorms and some of those could be strong. By Monday, dry weather will return with gradually lower dew points. That means it may still feel humid on Monday morning, but by late in the day it'll be much more refreshing. Most of next week looks to stay dry and comfortable with highs in the upper 70s. Have a wonderful weekend!

SATURDAY: Heat Advisory 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. Highs near 90 with heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100. Spotty shower or storm.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Showers and storms are possible during the late afternoon and evening. Highs near 90.

MONDAY: Becoming mostly sunny and gradually less humid with highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook