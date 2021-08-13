Forecast: Decreasing clouds and gradually less humid

LANSING, Mich. — Friday will be a much cooler and gradually less humid day with highs around 80 degrees. The weekend looks fantastic with overnight lows in the 50s, daytime highs near 80, and low humidity. Looking ahead to next week; temps and humidity will slowly increase by midweek. Have a great night!

TOMORROW: Decreasing clouds and gradually less humid. Highs around 80. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and comfortable. Highs around 80.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs near 80.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.

