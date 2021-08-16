Forecast - Continued beautiful weather, mostly sunny with highs in the 80's

LANSING, Mich. — Monday we may add a few clouds during the afternoon, but the nice stretch of mid-Michigan weather will continue. The humidity slowly climbs next week, becoming more noticeable Tuesday into Wednesday. By midweek there may be enough moisture that a few late-day showers or storms will be possible. It's important to note that most of the time it will not be raining. Expect the middle 80s for much of the mid to late week time frame.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s. East to northeast winds at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for a late day shower or storm. Highs in the low to mid-80s. Southeast to south winds at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for a late day shower or storm. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for a late day shower or storm. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

