Watch
Weather

Actions

Forecast - Continued beautiful weather, mostly sunny with highs in the 80's

items.[0].videoTitle
Monday we may add a few clouds during the afternoon, but the nice stretch of mid-Michigan weather will continue. Overall, it will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.
Posted at 11:02 PM, Aug 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-15 23:02:02-04

LANSING, Mich. — Monday we may add a few clouds during the afternoon, but the nice stretch of mid-Michigan weather will continue. The humidity slowly climbs next week, becoming more noticeable Tuesday into Wednesday. By midweek there may be enough moisture that a few late-day showers or storms will be possible. It's important to note that most of the time it will not be raining. Expect the middle 80s for much of the mid to late week time frame.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s. East to northeast winds at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for a late day shower or storm. Highs in the low to mid-80s. Southeast to south winds at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for a late day shower or storm. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for a late day shower or storm. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!