Forecast - Comfortable with temps in the mid-70's

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures do look quite comfortable yet again today. This afternoon we'll climb from around 60 degrees this morning into the mid-70s. This afternoon that is a few degrees below the average highs in the low 80s for this time of the year but still in a pretty comfortable range with a mixture of clouds and sunshine.

I can't completely rule out a passing shower but the chances are very low. Overnight lows fall into the lower and mid-50s.

On Monday we see temps climb into the mid-70s yet again, more of the same here on Tuesday. We do keep the extended forecast mainly dry.

The biggest change you're going to notice is from Monday into Friday. The temps will be warm about five to seven degrees across the region not only in terms of the daytime highs but also the overnight lows and likely by Friday. By Saturday of this upcoming week, you'll start to notice humidity levels beginning to climb.

