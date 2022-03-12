Forecast: Cold temperatures and lake effect snow showers

LANSING, Mich. — Lake effect snow lingers along the lake shoreline into this early afternoon, with otherwise partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Temperatures today remain 10 to 20 degrees below normal for mid March, with high temperatures only in the lower 20s. Bundle up! Snow showers redevelop overnight tonight into early Sunday morning, before milder air moves in later Sunday afternoon. A widespread 1" to 2" is expected by 10 a.m. Sunday, with isolated higher amounts possible in the Holland, Muskegon, and Fremont region. Temperatures rebound to the lower 40s for the second half of your Sunday, with strong wind gusts and some sunshine. Wind gusts could range up to 40 mph on Sunday! There's a small chance for a few light overnight rain showers Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Otherwise, dry skies are in store for next week with temperatures soaring back to the lower 50s to lower 60s. Make sure to download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecasts and live radar.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with lake effect snow chances, especially along/west of U.S. 131. Snow accumulation between 1" to 3" possible. Colder too! Highs in the lower 20s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy, with snow showers developing late. Lows in the teens with winds from the west/southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TOMORROW: Chance for light snow showers in the morning. Decreasing cloud cover in the afternoon, with highs in the low/mid 40s. Strong southwesterly winds at 10 to 20 mph, with wind gusts up to 40 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 50 degrees. Chance for a brief rain shower overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY: Becoming partly cloudy, with highs in the lower 50s.

