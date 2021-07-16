Forecast - Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid-70's

LANSING, Mich. — Friday, an area of low pressure will impact southern Lower Michigan with another round of rain. At this point, it looks as though areas near and south of I-94 stand the best chance to see a period of steady rainfall, while showers would be more likely farther north. With that being said, it only takes a small change in the track - north or south - to push the axis of steady rain in one direction or another. Make sure if you have outdoor plans tomorrow you make a backup plan, just in case. Clouds will be slow to clear the area Saturday with sunshine developing from north to south. Humidity will be lower and it will stay that way into Sunday. Several dry days look to be in store for us early next week.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain likely for areas along and south of I-96, showers to the north. Slight chance of thundershowers south of Grand Rapids. Highs in the mid-70s. Winds east at 6 to 12 mph.

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds and less humidity. Highs near 80.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.

