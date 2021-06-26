Forecast: Cloudy with rain likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid-70s

LANSING, Mich. — Wet weather will fill back in as we push toward daybreak Saturday. Rain is expected, off and on, through Sunday, resulting in several more inches of accumulation. While it will not be raining 100% of the time over the weekend, dry periods will last just a couple of hours at a time. The severe weather threat remains low on Saturday afternoon, but not zero. If we see just a little sunshine a couple of the storms could become strong. Monday is perhaps the driest day of the extended forecast, but even then, some showers are possible. Please keep in mind as you are out and about this weekend that it takes as little as 6" of moving water to sweep a person or vehicle away. If you see water over a roadway, please seek an alternative route because you don't know how deep the water is, or if the road is still there.

TOMORROW: Cloudy with rain likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid-70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with mainly showers and a few storms. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook