Forecast - Cloudy with lingering showers, especially near and south of I-94

LANSING, Mich. — During the course of the day Saturday, clouds will be decreasing from north to south as drier air filters into the region. It'll start to feel less humid as well, and that should hold true for Sunday and Monday as well, with much more sunshine. Tuesday's forecast looks a bit interesting at this point. A backdoor cold front of sorts, will drop in from the north-northeast and depending on the time of day, it may be enough to spark showers and perhaps even a thunderstorm or two. This would be most likely for locations away from the Lake Michigan shoreline. It is still a few days away and of course, we'll fine-tune the forecast and timing as it draws closer, but I wanted to let you know we're keeping a close eye on it. Have a great weekend, West Michigan!

TONIGHT: Cloudy with lingering showers, especially near and south of I-94. Lows near 60 with a light northeasterly wind.

TOMORROW: Decreasing clouds and less humidity. Spotty shower possible near I-94, mainly in the morning. Highs near 80.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers near and east of US-131. Highs in the mid-80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid-80s.

