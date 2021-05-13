Forecast: Clear and frosty

LANSING, Mich. — A stable area of high pressure will dance around the Great Lakes region through the end of the week. It's presence will bring us plenty of sun during the day and clear skies at night. While afternoon high temperatures will feature a gradual warm up, the nights will still be cool. A Frost Advisory is in place for much of the region again tonight so you'll want to cover any tender vegetation. By the weekend, there will be a bit more cloud cover but temps will also be warmer, near 70. The overall weather pattern looks to change next week and become warmer and more active.

TONIGHT: Clear and calm. Frost possible. Lows in the middle 30.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 60s. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs near 70.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s.

