Forecast: Clear and colder

LANSING, Mich. — Expect overnight lows close to the freezing mark and a much lighter wind. High pressure building into the region this weekend will deliver sunshine and dry conditions Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Temps will be closer to March averages during this stretch, but still slightly above normal. Don't forget, move your clocks forward one hour Saturday before bed as we return to Daylight Saving Time. The next chance for precipitation will arrive later Monday and Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds diminish. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy and cooler too. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Clock spring forward as daylight saving time returns!

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Light mix possible late with highs in the 40s.

