Forecast: Breezy, mild, scattered P.M. storms

LANSING, Mich. — We expect to reach the lower 70s briefly today, but a cold front passing through the state will likely fire some showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon/early evening. Some of these could be on the strong to marginally severe side. Wind and hail would be the primary threats.

After this weekend, temperatures will crash early in the week, with high temperatures back in the 40s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will eventually return to the 50s Thursday and Friday. The normal or average high temperature is now 61 degrees. Download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast, live radar, and immediate severe weather alerts.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Chance of morning showers, but a better chance of showers and storms as a cold front slides through the state in the afternoon/early evening. Some storms could be strong to marginally severe with hail and wind. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds southwest at 12 to 24 mph.

TONIGHT: An evening shower/storm, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the mid/upper 50s. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and unseasonably cold! Highs only in the low/mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cold. Highs in the mid 40s.

