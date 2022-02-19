Forecast: Breezy, cold, and some sunshine

LANSING, Mich. — Partly cloudy skies develop for this late afternoon and evening, with a few lingering flurries near the lake shore. Winds will calm down this evening, before another round of strong winds tonight and Sunday! Wind gusts on Sunday will range between 45 to 55 mph, but this time from the southwest. This will allow high temperatures on Sunday to reach the lower 40s, with plenty of sunshine! Our next system is on track for next week, arriving late Monday night into Tuesday, with rain and perhaps a wintry mix as temperatures drop back into the 30s and 20s. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts.

TODAY: Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper teens/lowers 20s. Winds west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and cold! Lows in the teens, with winds from the west-southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TOMORROW / SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with strong winds and warmer temperatures. Highs in the low/mid 40s. Winds from the southwest at 15 to 30 mph sustained, wind gusts between 45 to 55 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a wintry mix moving in overnight into Tuesday. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix, mainly rain and freezing rain. Highs in the lower 30s.

