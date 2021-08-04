Forecast - Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.

LANSING, Mich. — When you wake up or perhaps you're headed out to work, when the sun's coming up, there should not be any clouds around. We'll have some clouds in the late morning and afternoon and we do have some moisture about 5000 feet off the ground. This will lead to a daytime warming process to occur. We're not looking at rainfall but some scattered clouds out there. So mostly sunny to partly cloudy into Thursday with light winds.

Friday, a few more clouds with a weather system passing through during the afternoon and evening could bring a few showers, not a major system though. It will be drier on Saturday, again, maybe a shower two in the morning. There will be a fair amount of sunshine and temperatures up to 84 with more humidity.

We've got temps in the upper 80s to perhaps the 90s on Sunday Monday and Tuesday.

The best chance for storms is overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and more humid. Chance scattered showers. Highs in the mid-80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 90 degrees.

