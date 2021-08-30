Forecast - Becoming partly cloudy and gradually less humid with highs in the low 80s.

LANSING, Mich. — Dry weather returns with gradually lower dew points. That means it may still feel humid during the morning hours, but by late in the day it'll be much more refreshing. Most of next week looks to stay dry and comfortable with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the 50s.

TOMORROW: Becoming partly cloudy and gradually less humid with highs in the low 80s. West northwest winds at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook