Forecast: Becoming more humid. Highs near 90's

LANSING, Mich. — Highs on Sunday will push toward 90 degrees and it will likely feel warmer than that. The heat and humidity last through Monday and while most of Monday will be dry, showers around and after sunset are possible. The greatest chance for showers and storms arrives in the middle of the week and while temperatures will come down a bit, it stays humid into Wednesday. Have a safe and fun holiday weekend!

4th OF JULY: Partly cloudy and humid. Highs near 90.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and still humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid-80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid-70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 80.

