Forecast: An early lingering shower possible otherwise; humid. Highs in the low to mid-80s

LANSING, Mich. — Mostly cloudy skies at 9am. We're probably still dealing with some clouds around midday. But it's at that point when some sunshine begins to get into the mix and that'll take us really right on into the afternoon as we tap out of 83.

On Sunday we will be near 90 with a mix of sun and clouds. A chance for storms on Monday and then we got a mixture of sun and clouds Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

The next best shot for storms will be on Wednesday probably in the afternoon and then Thursday night with a cold front that sweeps on through that turns us cooler with less humidity by next weekend.

SATURDAY: An early lingering shower possible otherwise; humid. Highs in the low to mid-80s. Southwest to west winds at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Light west winds shift to the south late.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy with the chance for showers and thunderstorms late in the evening. Highs near 90 degrees and humid. South winds at 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid-80s and humid.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot & humid. Highs near 90 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot & humid. Highs near 90 degrees.

