Forecast: A few showers possible. Highs in the low 80's

LANSING, Mich. — I think most of the active (and severe) weather on Wednesday will be near and southeast of I-69 but with that being said, there could still be some showers and even a few thunderstorms across our area. By Thursday, dew points will be steadily dropping through the 60s, making it feel a little more comfortable outside. Due to some colder air aloft, we may have some afternoon shower development, but it won't be the heavy rain that we've seen recently. At this point, Friday - Sunday looks dry with high pressure in control. Temps will slowly rise late in the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: A few showers possible, with most of the thunderstorm activity southeast of I-69. Highs in the low 80s. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers. Less humid. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, cooler, and less humid. Highs in the mid-70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook