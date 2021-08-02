Forecast - A bit cooler and sunny with temperatures in the 70s

LANSING, Mich. — A little bit cooler as you step out the door Monday, but that sunshine does have a high sun angle for early August. So we're still going to make it into the upper 70s by day's end.

A few cumulus clouds will tend to sprout up during the day. They will show up in the late morning and afternoon but it should remain dry.

We've got mostly sunny skies Tuesday into Wednesday with just passing clouds into the days ahead. Temps beginning to regain some steam so we're back to around 80 on Tuesday with low to mid 80s. Thereafter it could be in the upper 80s to near 90 through next weekend.

If there is going to be another shower storm it would be Sunday into early next week as humidity begins to build just a bit by that point but you will see warming up dry weather over the next several days.

