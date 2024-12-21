Following the snow, frigid temperatures settle in for the weekend

LANSING, Mich. — With a fresh blanket of 2"-5" of snow on the ground in our neighborhoods, skies are set to clear as we head into tonight. The clearing comes on the leading edge of a high pressure system, which will heave our temperatures falling for the weekend. Lows tonight will already take a dive into the teens, and we're not stopping there.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Saturday

WSYM Temperature and Wind Chill Forecast, Saturday

Saturday will bring partly cloudy skies, but don't expect the sun to warm us up much. Highs will only climb to the low 20s, with wind chills holding in the teens throughout the day. The worst of the cold will hit overnight, with clear to partly cloudy skies allowing temperatures to free fall into the single-digits. More sunshine is ahead for Sunday, but highs will remain cold in the mid 20s.

WSYM Weekend Outlook

From there, we look ahead to our next chance for snow showers on Monday. Early projections put new snowfall around 1" or less, but it could be just enough to freshen up what is already on the ground. Hope for a white Christmas will come down to how much melting occurs on Tuesday. Highs on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will mark the start of a warming trend, climbing a few degrees above freezing in the middle to upper 30s. We'll see some melting, but hopefully enough will remain on the ground for Christmas.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Monday

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook