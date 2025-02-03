Foggy Start to the Week as we Track Possible Impactful Winter Weather

LANSING, Mich. — We are starting the week off with fog in our neighborhoods as a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, and Jackson counties through noon Monday. We could see visibility dip below a quarter of a mile this morning. Leave some extra time when heading out on those roads and stay weather aware.

Fox 47 News Dense Fog Advisory in Effect Through Noon Monday

Once the fog dissipates, we will be left with mostly cloudy skies with a chance to see some light rain showers move through the area affiliated with the system that is driving snow in the northern portion of the mitten this morning. Precipitation should be come to an end after 12 PM Monday.

Fox 47 News Mist to Light Rain Showers Possible Through Early Afternoon

We shift gears into midweek as our next big weather maker will bring above average temperatures and a wintry mix to our neighborhoods. A southern low pressure system will track towards the great lakes during the day and overnight hours of Wednesday transferring warmer air. Once this system arrives our at our neighborhoods, our temperatures are looking to favor a wintry mix that could last through the overnight hours Wednesday into Thursday morning. We could see some ice accumulation with this system that could cause some hazardous travel for Thursday morning's commute. We could still see some changed in how much ice/snow we will see and the timing of the system. We will continue to watch the evolution very closely.

Fox 47 News Wintry Mix to Bring Possible Travel Hazards Overnight Wednesday into Thursday Morning

Looking ahead at our temperatures, given, we have seen some mild weather in the past 10 days, below average temperatures are looking favorable for Feb 8th-Feb 12th. This would be in line with the Groundhog Day forecast of 6 more weeks of winter. Our average high temperature, however, will be warming from now on and our average high in Lansing will reach 38 degrees by the time we close out the month of February.

Fox 47 News Cold Than Average Temperatures Favored for First Half of February

