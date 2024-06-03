Foggy start to the day then sunshine moves in

LANSING, Mich. — Foggy conditions, which could impact visibility to start the day. Fog should clear out about 9 a.m. Sunshine will move in and ultimately, today will be dry and partly cloudy. Temperatures will remain in the low 80s for highs.

Tomorrow, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms. While some areas will get those conditions, areas more to the south will likely stay dry as this weather event tracks more north. Temperatures will top out at 86°. Stay hydrated and try to stay cool.

For Wednesday we are looking at widespread rain with the possibility of thunderstorms. These storms are not expected to become severe. These conditions will be brought on by a cold front moving through our area.

Temperatures will drop starting Thursday, by Friday we are only looking to top in the upper 60s. We will have small chances for rain into Friday.

