Foggy conditions overnight through tomorrow morning

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: A dense fog advisory is in effect until noon, on Monday. Use caution while driving as visibility will be affected. Overnight lows should reach about 33°, with winds out of the southwest at 3mph.

Monday: An isolated wintry mix is possible around 10:00 a.m., but this system will likely track north of Ionia, St. Johns, and Perry, so most of our neighborhoods will get through the day dry with only lingering A.M. fog and cloudy conditions. Temperatures continue the warming trend, reaching a high of about 44°F, which is significantly warmer than our normal high for this time of year which is 31°.

Highs will eventually fall back to the upper 20s with drier weather on Tuesday before a potentially messy midweek period. A new low-pressure system will move through on Wednesday and Thursday bringing the potential for more rain and snow showers. This wintry mix will increase intensity and impact Wednesday night into Thursday morning. However, temperatures should remain in the 30s during this time, before falling back to the 20s by Friday.

Snow showers and temperatures in the 30s will be present on Saturday and Sunday of next week.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook