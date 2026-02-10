Flurries possible into Wednesday morning, with some slight cooling ahead for Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Following a welcome taste of Spring across our neighborhoods on Tuesday, we're trending back toward slightly colder conditions for the middle of the week. Mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight, with the chance for a few flurries in the wake of a passing cold front. Temperatures won't take too steep of a dip just yet, but will fall to the low 20s by morning. WNW winds at 10-15 mph will push wind chills down into the teens and possibly single-digits by daybreak.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 12:00 AM Wednesday

A few leftover flurries will be possible through mid-morning on Wednesday, but are not expected to cause significant issues for the morning commute. Mostly cloudy skies will remain in place throughout the day, with high temperatures scaling back to the upper 20s. Breezy conditions will stick around too, keeping wind chills in the teens to low 20s throughout the day.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Wednesday

Clouds linger on Thursday, but approaching high pressure will keep any chance for flurries out of the picture. Highs will hold steady in the upper 20s, with lighter winds out of the WNW at 5-10 mph.

GET YOUR FOX 47 FORECAST HERE

Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 2/10/2026

If you're hoping for another taste of Spring-like weather, we start to trend that way for the end of the week. High pressure will settle over the Great Lakes on Friday and Saturday, giving us a bit more sunshine amid partly cloudy skies. Highs will also get a boost to the middle and upper 30s both days, setting up a pleasant Valentine's Day.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Confidence is growing for a continued warming trend early next week. Highs are poised to return to the low 40s on Sunday, with a slight chance for a few passing rain or snow showers thanks to a weak disturbance. Partly cloudy skies return for Monday and Tuesday, with highs remaining in the low 40s. There's even a chance that these Spring-like temperatures could linger further into next week. Stay tuned for updates!

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.