Flood watch in effect as tropical moisture and rain moves through our neighborhoods

LANSING, Mich. — A flood watch is in effect for all of our local neighborhoods as remnants of hurricane Beryl move through. Deep tropical moisture and rainfall will increase rain totals to near three inches in some of our local neighborhoods. Low lying areas will be at particular risk. Rain will start moving in this afternoon at about 2:00 p.m. and be persistent through Wednesday evening, then, dry conditions return. Temperatures will top out today around 82°.

Thursday we return to a typical summer like pattern with chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms, but we will be primarily dry and mostly sunny with temperatures around 80°.

By Friday dry conditions prevail with just small chances for showers through the weekend. However, we are tracking possible showers for Sunday Night. Temperatures will be in the low 80s through Monday. However, Monday temperatures will start to climb again reaching near 90°.

