First snow of the season coming to Mid-Michigan Saturday night

LANSING, Mich. — Mostly clear skies this evening will trend cloudier again into the overnight hours. A brief shower will be possible between 8:00 PM and midnight as a secondary cold front passes through the region, but these will not be as significant as Friday morning's showers. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue into Saturday morning, with lows falling to the low 30s.

Progressively colder air will pour in over the Great Lakes over the weekend. An upper-level trough of low pressure moving south out of Canada will allow some polar air to sweep in over the eastern United States, limiting our highs on Saturday to the mid 40s. Much of the day will be dry with mostly cloudy skies, but a new disturbance moving out of the Rockies will head our way by Saturday evening.

A wave of rain will begin to spread over our neighborhoods around 8:00 PM Saturday, but it won't be staying rain for long. As the system pulls more cold air in from the north, we expect to see a complete changeover to snow in most locations by midnight Saturday, with periods of snow continuing until about mid-morning on Sunday. Lows Saturday night will fall to around 30 degrees, and even that will still be just the beginning of this cold snap.

Steady light to moderate snow Sunday morning will taper off to some lingering snow showers into the afternoon and evening. When all is said and done, this first snow of the season will also likely bring our first accumulation of the season. Even fighting against relatively warm ground, neighborhoods along and north of I-96 could pick up anywhere from 1-2" of snowfall by Sunday evening, with 2-3" possible for the rest of the area.

With highs only set for the middle and upper 30s on Sunday, be ready to layer up and use some extra caution if you'll be on the roads. We will be at risk of seeing surfaces freeze over on Sunday night into Monday morning, as lows are expected to plummet to the low 20s and possibly upper teens in some neighborhoods.

Additional lake effect snow showers are possible on Monday as Sunday's disturbance leaves breezy conditions in its wake. This could continue to make for hazardous travel conditions at times, along with just a very cold day. Highs Monday will hold in the mid 30s, with wind chills spending most of the day in the 20s.

We'll settle back into a quieter stretch of weather on Veterans Day, and continuing through Friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. We'll claw out of the worst of this weekend's cold snap, but highs will continue to run well below average in the 40s.

