First of two rounds of snow rolls in Friday, making for messy travel

LANSING, Mich. — Quiet weather will continue tonight before things take a messier turn on Friday. Clouds will be on a gradual increase, with temperatures falling from the low 20s in the evening to the upper teens by daybreak. Winds will be light out of the SSW at 5-10 mph.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Friday

Scattered snow showers begin to break out on Friday morning ahead of an approaching cold front. The snow will become steadier after midday, and persist through the Friday evening commute. Lake effect snow showers will take over after about 9:00 PM as the cold front passes, lingering into early Saturday morning. Most of our neighborhoods will pick up anywhere from 1.5-2.5" of snowfall, with locally up to 3" possible. Highs Friday in the mid 20s.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 12:00 Saturday

WSYM Snowfall Potential, Friday through Saturday morning

Leftover snow showers will wrap up my midday Saturday, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon. We'll get just enough time to clean up from Friday's snow before the next round arrives Sunday evening. Highs Saturday will reach the upper 20s.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 9:00 PM Sunday

A new disturbance will track toward the Upper Peninsula Sunday evening, spreading scattered snow showers back across the region after sunset. Snow showers will continue overnight with lingering lake effect snow showers taking over on Monday. Additional light snow accumulation will be possible with this event, but will likely be lighter than Friday's amounts.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook