Few evening showers

LANSING, Mich. — Mainly dry tonight, although there could be a stray shower between 9 pm and Midnight as the cold front comes through. By Friday, the entire region is dry with increasing amounts of sunshine and breezy conditions. Early Saturday morning, with calm wind and clear sky, the temps will drop into the low and mid-30s. Some patchy frost is possible, especially in the typically colder locations. Despite the chilly start, the weekend is looking fantastic. There will be some cloud cover around, but highs on Saturday should reach well into the 60s and Sunday well into the 70s. An unsettled pattern with showers and storms will start off next week on Monday and Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Few showers possible this evening with partly cloudy conditions overnight. Clouds may thicken briefly around sunrise. Low near 40.

FRIDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy, and chilly. Highs in the middle 50s. Winds west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Frosty morning with lows in the low/mid-30s, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with breezy conditions and highs near 80.

MONDAY: Cloudy with shower and storm chances. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

