Feeling More Like Winter Today in our Neighborhoods

LANSING, Mich. — High pressure at the surface builds in today as it feels more like winter outside than spring. Our neighborhoods today will experience highs in the mid to upper 30's. This is well below average for this time of year as we should be seeing highs in the mid 50's. We'll get back there by the time we end the week.

We will be staying mostly dry as a few flakes are possible with a lake effect setup. Winds are out of the northwest helping to keep these temperatures on the cool end with gusts maxing at around 25 mph.

Fox 47 News Feeling Like Winter with High Temps in the 30's Today

For the most part, clouds will dominate the sky today allowing for quite a dreary day. If we do see some light flakes, not accumulations or impacts are expected. Feels like temperatures will be quite chilly as well in the mid to upper 20's. Make sure to bundle up when heading out the door.

This goes for those that are attending the Lansing Lugnuts home opener today at Jackson Field. We will be staying dry during the entire game with first pitch at 6:05 PM. Temps will gradually cool below freezing at around 8 PM with some clearing expected in the overnight hours. Tomorrow morning will be another cold one with feels like temps in the 20's. Make sure to keep the winter gear on during the entire day today into tomorrow morning.

Fox 47 News Lansing Lugnuts Opening Day Forecast

Our next system driving precipitation will arrive Wednesday afternoon in the form of rain. Earliest we could see this is at around 2 PM. At around 8 PM, we will start to see some mixing into snow as we enter the overnight hours. This will continue into the Thursday morning hours where the system will move out a few hours after daybreak.

Fox 47 News Precip Begins to Mix Wednesday Evening

Accumulation snow chances are low, but up to an inch of snow is possible in our southern neighborhoods. This could allow for some slick spots on the roadways for the Wednesday morning commute. Neighborhoods to the north will be dealing with mostly rain and some mixing as well, but the best chance to see that inch of snow will be fore areas along and south of I-94. Other than some slick spots on the roads, impacts are minimal as we will be warming during the daytime hours back into the lower 40's.

Fox 47 News We could see up to an inch in portions of our neighborhoods

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook