Feeling more like Summer with storms finally returning this weekend

LANSING, Mich. — It has been another day of the same here in Mid-Michigan and our weather pattern will continue to keep the status quo tonight. Skies will remain clear with evening temperatures in the 70s falling to the low 50s by morning.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Wednesday

Temperatures turn a bit more summerlike on Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure remains in control. With calm winds persisting on Wednesday, we'll be cut off from the influence of Lake Huron, allowing highs to climb into the low 80s in the afternoon. A southwesterly breeze will reinforce that warmth with highs expected to top the low to mid 80s.

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Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 6/2/2026

Some changes finally get underway on Friday as a frontal boundary begins to move in from the north. Ahead of the front, humidity levels will pick up a bit, making for a much muggier end to the work week with highs remaining into the mid 80s. All of this will help to fuel a few showers and thunderstorms later in the evening.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 5:00 PM Friday

Showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous on Saturday as the cold front settles more directly over Mid-Michigan. While the heaviest storms are likely in the afternoon and evening, occasional wet weather is expected throughout the day with highs hanging on to the low 80s. Some severe storms are possible, so be sure to stay tuned for updates over the next few days.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 5:00 PM Saturday

All of that said, if you have outdoor plans for Saturday, you may want to consider moving them to Sunday, which is looking much drier. The cold front sinks south of the region and allows high pressure to return for the second half of the weekend. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected, with a break in the humidity and highs holding around 80 degrees.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

We'll carry sunnier skies and more summer warmth into the early part of next week. Monday and Tuesday feature mostly sunny skies, with highs climbing back into the low to mid 80s.

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